Coronavirus could impact NWA brides

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The coronavirus is impacting health, the economy, and now the most important day in some people’s lives.

“Whenever we heard about the coronavirus we were talking with our designers and they did shut down factories for a little while,” Springdale Bride ‘N Groom Store Manager Meghann Swafford said. “Initially they kind of stopped rush shipping just to kinda get a handle on everything and that is still not an option right now.”

Swafford said with rush orders no longer possible, getting dresses in less than half the time is no longer an option.

“We have been working with our designers,” she said. “They have been in constant contact with us about everything that’s going on.”

Not only is Swafford’s store seeing side effects from the sickness, but so is Couture Bridal in Rogers.

Unforeseen circumstances like this are why Couture Bridal Manager Oliva Savage says it’s so important for you to shop for your dress as soon as possible.

“It’s best to order early,” Savage said. “The earlier you shop, the better.”

Although right now you aren’t able to wait to get your dress as late as you could’ve last year, the stores said this isn’t a time to worry because even if the dress you want isn’t in stock — you can still pick from the many options inside the store.

“A lot of the designers do have dresses in stock so typically we can get a dress,” Savage said. “If a bride can find a dress in the store that’s close to her size we’ll let her buy that one off the rack if we can’t get it in in time.”

“If you have a tighter deadline or you’re getting married in April or May or June, we still have dress options for you,” Swafford said.