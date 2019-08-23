Corporal promoted to sergeant at Fort Smith Police Department

He has served Fort Smith for nearly 20 years







FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A corporal at the Fort Smith Police Department has been promoted to rank of sergeant.

Anthony Rice is now a sergeant for the police department where he has served 17 years. He has worked at the department within patrol, criminal investigations and community relations divisions.

Rice also has served in the U.S. military for 30 years, where he is rank command sergeant major.

He is currently on military orders serving as an instructor at the Command Sergeant Major Development Program. He will be welcomed as a sergeant when he returns.





