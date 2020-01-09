Cotton introduces bill to ban intelligence sharing with Huawei affiliates

In this Oct. 31, 2019, photo, attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. Chinese tech giant Huawei is asking a U.S. federal court to throw out a rule that bars rural phone carriers from using government money to purchase its equipment on security grounds, announced Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced a bill Wednesday that would not allow the United States to share intelligence with countries using Huawei’s services.

“The United States shouldn’t be sharing valuable intelligence information with countries that allow an intelligence-gathering arm of the Chinese Communist Party to operate freely within their borders. I urge our allies around the world to carefully consider the consequences of dealing with Huawei to their national interests.” Tom Cotton

The Chinese tech giant Huawei has faced criticism over the lack of security in its consumer electronics and 5G networks.