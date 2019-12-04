Council members consider work program for 71B corridor

A plan to revitalize a highway that runs through the heart of Fayetteville lands in front of city council members on Tuesday.

Fayetteville City Council members will decide whether to approve a work program for the 71B Corridor plan.

The plan has been in the works for nearly two years – it’ll transform the main highway that runs through Fayetteville by adding a new trail system, houses and making the area more attractive.



City Planning Director Andrew Garner says they’ve spent the last few months tweaking the plan and are now eager to present it. He expects it’ll take three meetings before everything is approved.

“Once the work program gets approved by the council we’ll roll right into the design and construction of some of the first phase of the projects,” Garner said.

Garner says thanks to a bond passed by voters – the council has directed over 10 million dollars to the 71B Corridor – so the funds for projects are already in house.

He says they could be designing some of the improvements as soon as 2020.