Counterclaim filed by Josh Duggar’s attorney in real estate lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The attorney for ALB Investments, LLC, filed a counterclaim in an ongoing real estate lawsuit on Monday, December 23, according to Circuit Court of Benton County documents.

There are two counts in the counterclaim:

Count 1: Quiet Title. Graph 12, “ALB can show a perfect claim of title to a particular tract of land” and that ALB received from Lewis a Warranty Deed dated September 30, 2016. Graph 15, “a subsequent search of the tax records of Benton County, Arkansas, ALB is aware that Echols may have, or claims to have, an interest in said real property.”

Count 2: Action in Ejectment. Graph 19, “That Petiontioner/Counter-Respondent [Echols] … possessed and detained or held said real estate described herein without right or legitimate claim to title. Graph 20 and 21 states that ALB is “entitled” to possession of the property and any damages and costs.

An ejectment is a bit different than eviction. The counterclaim requests to remove Echols from the property in order to obtain possession of the land.

Carl Echols filed the initial lawsuit that claims in 2006 he bought a mobile home on five-acres in Garfield, Arkansas and paid his cousin Edward L. Lewis $17,500. Echols was given a signed/dated bill of sale along with a description of the property, according to court records.

But, Echols learned the land was sold without his knowledge for $1,000 to ALB in 2016 and the deed is signed by Josh Duggar. Meanwhile, Echols has paid taxes and has lived on the property for about a decade, according to his attorney Kesha Chiappinelli with Mostyn Prettyman, PLLC Northwest Arkansas Lawyers.

“By law, I have 21 days to respond to the counterclaim,” said Echols’ attorney Chiappinelli in a brief statement.

KNWA emailed Dugger’s attorneys Travis Story and Greg Payne for comment about the filing.

The case has a trial date of April 27, 2020.