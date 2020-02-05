Country star Sam Hunt to perform at Walmart AMP

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 16: Sam Hunt performs at the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Country music star Sam Hunt will perform at the Walmart AMP in August, the venue announced on Wednesday.

Hunt is coming to Rogers on Thursday, August 6 on The Southside Summer Tour 2020 with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest, and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 14 at 9 a.m. Prices range from $41 to $105.75 plus fees. You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

Hunt’s sophomore album Southside is releasing April 3.