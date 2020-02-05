Live Now
Give Kids a Miracle Telethon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest
Closings
There are currently 26 active closings. Click for more details.

Country star Sam Hunt to perform at Walmart AMP

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 16: Sam Hunt performs at the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Country music star Sam Hunt will perform at the Walmart AMP in August, the venue announced on Wednesday.

Hunt is coming to Rogers on Thursday, August 6 on The Southside Summer Tour 2020 with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest, and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 14 at 9 a.m. Prices range from $41 to $105.75 plus fees. You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

Hunt’s sophomore album Southside is releasing April 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss