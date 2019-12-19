County delays decision on official facing smuggling charge

File – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Paul Petersen, an Arizona elected official accused of running a multi-state adoption scheme, leaves court following an initial appearance on charges filed in the state in Salt Lake City. Officials in Arizona have hired two law firms and a former attorney general to investigate an elected county assessor who is trying to keep his job as he defends himself against human smuggling charges. Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, that the lawyers will investigate Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen’s conduct in office as he contests a 120-day suspension. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

AP — An Arizona county won’t decide before Christmas whether to reinstate an elected official who was suspended when he was accused of directing an international human smuggling scheme.

A spokesman said Thursday that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is waiting for a final investigative report into Assessor Paul Petersen’s handling of his official duties.

Petersen is challenging his 120-day unpaid suspension under a rarely used state law. He’s accused of paying women from the Marshall Islands to give their babies for adoption by American families. He’s pleaded not guilty in Arizona and Arkansas and has not yet entered a plea in Utah.