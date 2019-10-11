Benton County road closures due to flooding

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Benton County road crews and public safety officials have been working since early Friday, October 11, checking roads and blocking off roads that are deemed to be unsafe.
ROADS CLOSED:
- Bird Mountain (at slab from 10/6/19)
- Callis Road
- East Gaiche Bridge (at slab from 10/6/19)
- Gooseberry Road Intersection of Coker and Bethel Heights Road
- Intersection of LittleJohn and Hubbard
- Keller Road between Pearl Road and Seba Road
- Limekiln Bridge (at slab from 10/6/19)
- Limekiln Road (at boxes)
- Peach Orchard Road
- Pearl Road
- Spanker Creek Road (past Gooseberry intersection)