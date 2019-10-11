Benton County road closures due to flooding

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Benton County road crews and public safety officials have been working since early Friday, October 11, checking roads and blocking off roads that are deemed to be unsafe.

ROADS CLOSED:

  • Bird Mountain (at slab from 10/6/19)
  • Callis Road
  • East Gaiche Bridge (at slab from 10/6/19)
  • Gooseberry Road Intersection of Coker and Bethel Heights Road
  • Intersection of LittleJohn and Hubbard
  • Keller Road between Pearl Road and Seba Road
  • Limekiln Bridge (at slab from 10/6/19)
  • Limekiln Road (at boxes)
  • Peach Orchard Road
  • Pearl Road
  • Spanker Creek Road (past Gooseberry intersection)

