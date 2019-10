LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — It was an emotional day on the flight line as the remains of Cpl. Jerry Garrison, killed in the Korean War, returned home to Arkansas after 70 years.

He was greeted by his sister and nephews, the Adjutant General and other members of the command team, and received plane-side military honors before traveling to Russellville.

He will be buried at Lamar Cemetary next week.

Photos courtesy of the Arkansas National Guard.