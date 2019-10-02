Crawford County to eliminate volunteer search and rescue team

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Crawford County will be eliminating its search and rescue team.

Brad Thomas said Crawford County Search and Rescue falls under the Department of Emergency Management.

“We understand the volunteers have careers and families,” Thomas said

Thomas specifically cited a swift water rescue in Mulberry on August 9, 2019, in which there was no response from Search & Rescue. Thomas added water was up to a woman’s neck during the rescue.

Search and Rescue received equipment from a forestry grant before Thomas’ time as Crawford County Emergency Manager.

He said the current equipment will be sent to agencies across the county to utilize.

Thomas said the Van Buren Fire Department will be getting a boat to use to respond to calls and the Crawford County Sheriff’s office will be getting equipment too.

“There is no ill will to the volunteers,” Thomas said.

The county requested a letter from Thomas during its Monday meeting explaining what is being done with Search and Rescue.