Creepin’ it real in NWA

Northwest Arkansas (KFTA) — Ready to spook up your life a little early?

Here’s a frighteningly batty list of Halloween events happening throughout the region.

Lokomotion Family Fun Park

Lokomotion is hosting the Spooktacular Halloween Bash Friday, Oct. 18 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. There’s live music, a costume contest, face painting, and a haunted house.

Click here for more information.

Rodeo of the Ozarks

Head on down to Parsons Stadium in Springdale for the Ozarktober Festival’s Fall Bonfire. It’s a community-wide bonfire with live music, food and free activities the whole family can enjoy.

It’s happening Friday, Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Three Dog Bakery

Dogs like trick-or-treating too! Three Dog Bakery is hosting Growl-O-Ween Saturday, Oct. 19. You and your pet can trick-or-treat around the Bentonville square from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 with advance registration.

Proceeds from the event benefit Big Paws of the Ozarks.

Click here for more information.

Check back for updates!