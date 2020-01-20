Crews battling large house fire in Centerton

8:37 p.m. Update: Officials say there were no reports of anyone injured at this time.

Update: Centerton Police are now looking for an unnamed suspect responsible for the fire at the 900 block of Sienna Dr.

Officers responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. and are now actively searching for leads on a suspected arson.

Original Story: CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — Centerton Fire Department responded to a call for a house ablaze in Sienna Estates.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards commented that the house fire is still active as of 6:25 p.m. and that Sienna Dr. will remain closed for the time being.

This is a developing story, stay with KFTA for updates.