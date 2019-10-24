Crews continue working to restore power for thousands of NWA homes

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Thousands of Benton County residents are still in the dark after severe storms destroyed power lines and poles early Monday Morning. But electric company representatives said it’s not as simple as flipping a switch to get everything back up and running.

“The red area is the area that we’re still having problems in,” Herb Parton, a Carroll Electric representative, said as he pointed to a map that displayed outages.

Parton said his team has been fielding calls from customers wondering why, days later, they remain without power.

“Some people will give you the situation about medical issues or life-threatening conditions,” Parton said. “They’re hoping that will make you want to come and turn on their neighborhood right now. But it’s absolutely impossible to do that.”

Peter Main is a communications consultant for the Southwestern Electric Power Company, and he said 8,800 customers were without power at one time.

“We’re in one of the hardest-hit areas of Rogers,” Main said. “This is the area north and south of New Hope.”

Main said crews have been working nonstop with heavy equipment to get things back to normalcy. As of Wednesday evening, fewer than 1,000 SWEPCO customers were still without power.

“We do have SWEPCO crews and contract crews that work for us on a regular basis, and tree crews are all working on it,” Main said. “For the general public, we just ask that they be very careful around downed power lines. Lines can be energized, and they need to stay away.”