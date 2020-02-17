Crews respond to duplex fire in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Rogers Fire Department is responding to the scene of a duplex fire in the city on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, crews responded to a fire on the 1100 block of West Persimmon Street in Rogers at around 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said no one was injured from the blaze.

“It’s been occupied for about five years and all the utilities have been shut off from the structure for about two years,” Rogers Fire Captain Shawn Treat said.