Crews respond to house fire in River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A fire burning inside a home got so hot it forced firefighters to fight it from above.

The fire happened just before 9:30 a.m. at a home in Fort Smith.

Battalion Chief Darrell Clark said it began in the garage of the home before spreading throughout.

He said his team began attacking the fire inside the house but when conditions got too hot, firefighters had to get out and tackle it using an aerial ladder truck.

“We have a lot of damaged gear, a lot of guys melted their protective gear. It got hot enough and they had to bail out some windows,” Clark said.

Because of the layout of the home with small narrow stairways, Clark said it was difficult to contain but firefighters were able to get it under control within 30 minutes.

One man was home at the time he was able to get out safely.

The Fort Smith Police Department credits these three men for saving the man’s life.

They were working for a local tree service when they saw smoke coming from the burning home.

They rushed over and began beating on the door, waking the owner in time for him to get out alive and unharmed.