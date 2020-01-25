Crocheters provide relief to injured Australian animals – one needle at a time

"It started out as something really really small and in I think a week it was 54,000 people," Honchell said.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) – Kimberly Honchell is crocheting for a cause.

News about the wildfires burning in Australia – impacting at least half of a billion animals, got Honchell thinking on how she can use her crafting skills to help. So, she turned to social media – joined a group to connect with others in the Great Plains and in just days became the hub of the region.

“They’ll just basically tell me hey I made this, this, this and I’m shipping it to you on this day and I get a boatload of packages,” Honchell.

Honchell says she gets packages from Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri. She says she’s received everything from pouches to nests.

“It mimics their mom’s pouch,” Honchell said. “It keeps them feeling safe and contained – it’s easier for the rescuers.”

She’s even got her family involved to help sort the items out and thanks to donations from people all over the area – she’s raised over 13 grand all to cover the shipping costs.



“The patterns are kind of stringent for the ones in Australia and so we just kind of need to make sure that everything we send will work because it costs so much to ship it overseas,” Honchell said.



Honchell says they’re shipping everything out at the end of the month and then turning their focus stateside.

“We don’t have kangaroos no but we do have possums, and raccoons and squirrels and armadillos,” Honchell said. “The nest can always be used for squirrels, mice, rabbits and I mean there’s a lot of stuff that’s dual purpose.”