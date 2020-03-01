Crochetitville yarn-bombs local bar

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A group of local crocheters and knitters are unveiling a four-month-long project to life today. A group of local crocheters and knitters are unveiling a four-month-long project to life today. FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A group of local crocheters and knitters are unveiling a four-month-long project to life today.
Crochetitville yarn-bombed Maxine’s Taproom in Fayetteville this morning.
Gina Gallina is the founder of the group.
She said she’s yarn bomb several things including pick up trucks but never a building so she and her friends got to crafting and 1,800 granny squares later, this masterpiece was born,
“I’m hoping it’ll make people happy and I hope people will celebrate it with us and I hope they’ll enjoy it and it’ll only be up for one month,” Crochetitville Founder Gina Gallina said.
It’s to celebrate National Crochet Month and Maxines 70th birthday in March.