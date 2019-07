ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Cross Church of Northwest Arkansas is hosting a “patriotic Summer Freedom Celebration” on Sunday at its Pinnacle Hills Campus West Lawn.

Outdoor festivities begin at 5 p.m. with live music, Northwest Arkansas food vendors, and Baptisms at the Crosses.

The event will culminate with the Fireworks at the Crosses.

The church says the celebration honors those who have served in the military and those who are still serving today.