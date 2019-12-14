CrossFit gym honors fallen officer with workout

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s been one week since a gunman shot and killed Officer Stephen Carr, 27, while he was sitting inside his police cruiser at the Fayetteville Police Department.

The northwest Arkansas community continues to honor his memory.

Several local CrossFit gyms participated in a daily workout centered around his badge #413.

Tony Shipp, the Owner of A.S.A.P CrossFit in Fayetteville, says each repetition was significant.

“Some of his fellow officers have created this workout for him in memory of him, so that’s what we do at CrossFit — to honor a fallen hero. Especially a hometown hero,” he said.