Crystal Bridges announces opening of North Forest Lights

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announces North Forest Lights, opening Saturday, October 26 and on view through February 16, 2020.

North Forest Lights is an artistic, outdoor light and sound experience created in partnership with Montreal-based multimedia and entertainment studio, Moment Factory.

The installation was designed uniquely for Crystal Bridges and will not travel to other venues.

The experience will be open in the evening and hours will vary based on when twilight occurs.

North Forest Lights dates, times, and ticket information can be found here.