Crystal Bridges hosts Noon Year’s Eve Eve

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Some people decided to ring in 2020 a little early.

Today, Crystal Bridges hosted its Noon Year’s Eve Eve event. It allows families to celebrate the new year a day early.

The museum celebrated with a Coca-Cola toast at noon, dance parties, and art projects.

“I think this is a good event for all different kinds of families, to sit together, to celebrate the new year. I think this a good chance to get to know each other and also get to know the good things about northwest Arkansas,” Fangluo Xiao said.

This is the fifth year for the Noon Year’s Eve Eve event.