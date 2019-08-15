Crystal Bridges intern creates touchable art for the blind

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is making artwork accessible for people who are blind and visually impaired.

Mallory Lind, an intern with the museum, spent her summer creating two touchable paintings.

Lind says the purpose was to extend the reach of art to communities that often get left out.

Each piece took 15 to 20 hours to construct, and various materials like foam, rice, clay, and sequin were used.

“There’s a bunch of different stuff that I used because I wanted to make sure everything felt like what you would image it to be like in the picture. There’s parts that I would close my eyes and see if I could tell what it was,” Lind said.

Inspired by the Denver Art Museum, which has a program for the blind and visually impaired, Lind says it was an incredible experience.

The artwork will stay at Crystal Bridges.





