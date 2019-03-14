Crystal Bridges Momentary Announces Artist-in-Residence Program and 2019 Spring Artists

The Momentary, a multidisciplinary arts space planned to open in early 2020 as a satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, announced that it will launch an Artist-in-Residence (AIR) program this spring.

Crystal Bridges began piloting the AIR program in 2017 with the goal of fully launching with the opening of the Momentary in 2020.

This will be an expansion on the visiting artist program established at Crystal Bridges and will provided artists with studio and creative spaces throughout the community while construction of the Momentary is underway.

The Momentary will encourage a confluence of community and culture where artists and visitors work, live, and play, according to their website.

The Momentary announced the spring Artist-in-Residence line-up which includes four multi-disciplined artists from around the country as part of the 2019 program:

Ebony G. Patterson (April 1-June 5, 2019) is a visual and mixed media artist who lives and works between Kingston, Jamaica and Lexington, KY. The project she is planning to pursue during her residency is called …for those who are denied., which addresses public, grassroots memorials for otherwise unacknowledged victims of violence, and the denial of innocence experienced by these victims, in particular those who are black or brown.

(April 16-May 31, 2019) is a New York-based choreographer, performance artist, curator, and writer. His work focuses on relationship and transitions between dance and language in order to consider the poetics of blackness, abstraction and opacity. He is a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Robert Rauschenberg Residency and a Foundation for Contemporary Arts grant.

Flutronix, Nathalie Joachim and Allison Loggins-Hall, (May 4-10, 2019) are two distinguished flutists and composers known for their "unique blend of classical music, hip-hop, electronic programming and soulful vocals reminiscent of neo-R&B stars like Erykah Badu" (The Wall Street Journal).

The museum is located at 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, Arkansas 72712.