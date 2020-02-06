Crystal Bridges to debut ‘Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal…” on February 8

Hank Willis Thomas (American, born 1976). The Cotton Bowl, from the series Strange Fruit, 2011. Digital c-print. 50 x 73 inches. © Hank Willis Thomas. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will debut a new temporary exhibit surveying the works of conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas on February 8, the museum announced on Thursday.

Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal…, organized by the Portland Art Museum, will be on view in Bentonville from February 8 to April 20, 2020. Tickets are available for $5 at this link, and admission is free for members, veterans, and youth ages 18 and under.

The exhibit will include 91 works by Thomas, ranging from photography to sculpture, mixed media, paintings, video, and collaborative projects with other artists, according to a release from the museum.

Hank Willis Thomas (American, born 1976). Branded Head, from the series B®anded, 2003. Chromogenic print. 99 x 52 inches. © Hank Willis Thomas. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.

Hank Willis Thomas (American, born 1976). Guernica, 2016. Mixed media including sport jerseys. 131 x 281 inches. © Hank Willis Thomas. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.

Hank Willis Thomas (American, born 1976). Raise Up, 2014. Bronze. 112.2 x 9.84 inches. © Hank Willis Thomas. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.

Hank Willis Thomas (American, born 1976). The Cotton Bowl, from the series Strange Fruit, 2011. Digital c-print. 50 x 73 inches. © Hank Willis Thomas. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.

Thomas’s work is known for “combining familiar sports and advertising images with histories of art and politics,” paying particular attention to race as a construct, gender, and cultural identity.

An original piece created specifically for the exhibition called 14,719 (2018) is a reference to the number of people shot and killed by someone else in the United States in 2018. The work includes 14,719 stars stitched into 16 28-foot-long blue banners that will hang along the south corridor at Crystal Bridges, outside the exhibition gallery.

“We are honored to showcase the life’s work of one of the most acclaimed contemporary artists of our time here at Crystal Bridges,” said Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity & inclusion officer at Crystal Bridges. “This exhibition comes at an exciting time for us, too. With the opening of the Momentary just around the corner, a satellite art space dedicated to contemporary art, Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal… will underscore the impact that the art of our time can have in fostering public discourse about important issues.”

Thomas’s work has been exhibited throughout the world and can be found in the collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, and the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, among others.