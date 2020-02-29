Cuddlecot comes to Northwest Medical Center

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A hospital in Benton County receives a new addition that will help grieving families cope with the loss of their child.

Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville now has Cuddlecots which allows families to spend more time with their baby after it dies.

It was donated by the Lens family in memory of their infant son Caleb.

“To know that they would have just a little bit more time to hold and cuddle and say goodbye a little more effectively is absolutely huge for them. It starts the healing process so much faster for them,” said Denton Park, Market CEO for NW Health System.