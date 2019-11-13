Cultural Arts Corridor information session tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is offering public information sessions to give residents an opportunity to view the latest designs for phase one of the Cultural Arts Corridor construction project.

The first session will be held tonight, November 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Theatresquared, located at 477 W Spring St. in Fayetteville. The second session will take place on Thursday, November 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Walker Room at the Fayetteville Public Library.

City staff and designers will be available to discuss plans and answer questions regarding designs for construction of trails and other amenities at Fay Jones Woods, streetscapes along West Avenue, and improvements to the Razorback Greenway through the Cultural Arts Corridor.