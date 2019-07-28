Cycling festival returns to Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Bike enthusiasts from around the country came to Northwest Arkansas on Saturday for the annual Rogers Cycling Festival.

The festival consists of various road cycling and mountain biking events, including a USA Cycling-sanctioned three-race option for competitive cyclists.

All of the money raised at the event will help local cycling-related causes in Northwest Arkansas, according to organizers.

“It’s really an event for everyone, whether you’re just starting to get into riding or you’re an experienced rider and you really want to compete,” said Ross Phillips, vice president of community development for the Rogers Chamber of Commerce.

On Sunday, the festival will host the Whitney Gravel Ride starting at 7:30 a.m. and the Walnut Valley Road Race beginning at 8 a.m.