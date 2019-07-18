Dangers of leaving water bottles in hot cars

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA)– Northwest Arkansas is facing high temperatures as we continue to be under a heat advisory.

Everyone knows the number one way to beat the heat is to stay hydrated. but if you’re leaving plastic water bottles in your car for too long it could actually be toxic.

When plastic water bottles are being created, they can contain a certain level of the chemical BPA.

The amount of this chemical inside water bottles and cans is regulated to not be a health-hazard, but when you leave a water bottle or can inside a hot car, it’s a different story.

Hassan Beyzavi, from the Department of Chemistry at the University of Arkansas said, “If the amount of the BPA is higher than that standard limit, if it’s above that, we are at that risk.”

Food inside plastic containers can also reach unhealthy toxic levels as well.

Even if you take your hot bottles and cool them down in the fridge, those BPA levels will most likely still be there.

While hot temperatures don’t always cause BPA levels to rise, it can still cause bacteria.

So, it’s best to throw forgotten plastics out especially in this weather.