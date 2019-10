The full episode will air at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Dateline NBC is set to air an episode Friday, Oct. 25 about a local woman framed for murder in 2007. The episode will air on FOX24’s sister station, KNWA.

The full episode will air at 8 p.m.

Journalist Keith Morrison filmed at The Barn By Two Brothers in Fort Smith.

