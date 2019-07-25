EXCLUSIVE: Daughter seeks justice after bicyclist father killed in hit-and-run collision

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — It’s been two days since Vanessa Mundell’s dad died after being run over in a hit-and-run collision that happened Thursday, July 18.

She is seeking justice for her dad, who she says is missed and will never be forgotten.

“I’m totally devasted about my father’s passing. He lived a great life and there are so many good memories he left us with. I hope my father and my family get the justice we deserve in the matter,” Vanessa said.

John D. Mundell, 59, was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Highway 107 — a five lane highway — in Sherwood.

“I encourage drivers to stay alert to their surroundings,” Vanessa said. “One distraction can change people’s lives forever.”

Vanessa doesn’t know details about what happened, and investigators are are asking for any leads in this case.

No cameras are in the vicinity of where the collision occurred. Witness testimony can help solve this crime, but Vanessa said no one has come forward with information.

Somewhere living and breathing is the person who ran over John. They have the luxury of looking forward to another day. John does not.

John had recently moved from Fort Smith to the Central City area. He is described as a man of God. Vanessa said he was outgoing, loving, patient and forgiving, and loved bicycling, running, hiking, and drawing.

“Dad loved the outdoors and nature,” Vanessa explained. “Dad was caring, kind, and a humble individual. He always knew how to make someone smile.”

Vanessa said he had a huge impact on the cycling community. She said she wants to promote driver safety, especially when it comes to the safety of cyclists.

She said she encourages drivers to enable “drive mode” on their smartphones. Vanessa explained that when using this, notifications won’t be seen until the driver is out of their vehicle.

“If people use this, they are being self-disciplined and aware of the road and surrounding areas,” she added.

John was passionate about family.

“There is a lesson that we all have learned, and that is to cherish every moment of life we have with our families and friends,” Vanessa said.

John leaves behind a wife, Kimberly, whom he recently married and enjoyed running and cycling with.

He also leaves behind six children Kaleb, Christopher, Anthony, Vanessa, Kianna and Jason; and five grandchildren Jordyn, Kaiden, Daniel, Kryie and a granddaughter on the way.

“We look forward to meeting him again in Heaven,” Vanessa said. “I’m thankful that they enjoyed his presence while they could. I know Daddy was so excited to meet his new granddaughter, who is on her way to make her grand apparence into our family.”

Details of his memorial service were still being discussed Wednesday, July 24.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sherwood police at (501) 835-1425 or any other law enforcement agency.

“I pray that if anyone has any information about my dad, they come forward,” Vanessa said. “Our family need closure and understatement of what happened.”