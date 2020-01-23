David Glass memorial

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Royals owner David Glass reacts as he watches batting practice before the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Former Walmart Inc. chief executive Glass, who owned the Royals for nearly two decades before selling the franchise last fall, died last week of complications form pneumonia. He was 84. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A memorial is scheduled for a former Walmart chief executive who died earlier this month.

The family of David Glass said his memorial service will be on January 27 at Northwest Arkansas Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers.

The time hasn’t been announced.

Glass died on January 9 of complications from pneumonia.

He was 84.

The businessman was once Walmart’s Chief Financial Officer and became the company’s president in 1988 serving in that role for 12 years.

Glass also owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly two decades until he sold the franchise last fall.