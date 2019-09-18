Day 3: Sheep Dog Impact Assistance assisting in the Bahamas

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is making a difference in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian left destruction in its path.

SDIA deployed a disaster response team of ten to Freeport, the main city on Grand Bahama.

They drove to Miami last week and traveled by a cruise line to the Bahamas, arriving on Sunday.

Sheep Dog is mucking out homes, tarping roofs, delivering meals, and distributing basic medical supplies to families.

They’ve also been doing chainsaw work and helping homeowners protect themselves from more rain.

Sgt. Major Lance Nutt, Founder and CEO of Sheep Dog, says he’s coordinating with other organizations, accessing the damage and needs, and making sure the areas with the greatest needs are getting help.

“A lot of the communities we’re working in got about ten feet of water, so pretty much the entire home was flooded, and we’re working to muck that out, repair what we can on the roof, and give them a chance to start the rebuilding process,” Nutt said.

The plan as of right now is to come back to northwest Arkansas within the next day or two, but their work isn’t done.

SDIA plans to head back to the Bahamas in the next week and a half to two weeks to lend a helping hand in any way possible.