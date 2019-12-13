DEA confirms: Morphine-laced poppy seeds unlawful to sell

WASHINGTON (KFTA) — The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) confirms that selling morphine-laced, unwashed poppy seeds violates the Controlled Substances Act.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) introduced the bill to ban the sale of the seeds and asked the feds to determine if the Controlled Substances Act prohibits the sale of morphine-laced seeds.

Cotton’s request was set in motion by the 2016 death of an Arkansan.

“Stephen Hacala Jr. died from an opioid overdose because of a dangerous gap in our nation’s drug laws. After years of work by Stephen’s loving family, the DEA has finally acted to close that gap. Now, anyone who sells unwashed morphine-laced poppy seeds will face the full force of the law and can no longer hide behind legal technicalities,” said Cotton.

Since 2016, as many as 20 others in the U.S. have died from morphine-laced seeds sold through retailers.