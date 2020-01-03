Dead puppies found in Fayetteville home; woman arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Woman calls Fayetteville Recycling Department to pick up dead dog that led to woman being arrested, according to documents from the Circuit Court of Washington County.

On July 30, 2019, Fayetteville Animal Services got a call from another department within the city about a possible cruelty case involving a dog.

When animal control and police officers arrived, Annette Sue Kell, 67, from Fayetteville let them in her house, and that’s when police found a dead puppy on the sofa.

Kell told officers that she, “either accidentally laid or sat on the puppy.” Another dead puppy was found and its death was determined to be, “blunt force trauma to the head,” per the court document.

Two more flea-infested, underweight dogs were found on her property, according to the court document.

Kell had a warrant for arrest for two violations, felony aggravated cruelty to a dog, and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Her bond was set at $5,000 and she has since been released from the Washington County Jail. Her court date is January 15.