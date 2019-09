ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The deadline to pay property taxes is just around the corner.

Payments are due Tuesday, October 15th in every county across the state.

You can pay in person at places like the Washington County Courthouse or the Revenue Offices in Springdale, Fayetteville and Lincoln.

You can also pay by mail and some counties offer an online option.

You’ll be charged late fees if you miss the deadline and if you don’t pay within a year, you could be sent to collections.