Deadline to register to vote approaching

NORTHWEST ARK. (KFTA) — The deadline to register to vote for the March primaries is fast approaching.​

Benton County Clerk, Betsy Harrell said you can visit your local DMV, stop by your local county clerks office or print out a form and mail it in.

As long as it is postmarked by February 3rd, you will make the deadline.​ If you register in person, make sure to have a valid ID with you.​ Make sure your registration form is fully completed.​ In Benton County, the administrative office will stay open until about 7:30pm.​

Harrell said it’s important for people to vote because there is more on the ballot than just the presidency.​

“There are several important judicial races and those are non partisan races and they will be on both ballots and there are several cities that have important issues that you may need to check and see if it is one of their cities. There are other important things going on in this election.”

Once you are registered you should receive a card in about two weeks. Harrell said voters should follow up with their local county if they don’t receive the card.​

The primary election is on March 3rd.