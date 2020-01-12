Closings
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

Deadly crashes in Johnson and Miller County

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

Arkansas State Police are investigating two deadly accidents involving pedestrians in the state this weekend.

In Johnson County, 62-year-old Bobby Lynn Huffman of Clarksville was hit and killed just before 6:00 p.m.

According to a preliminary report, Huffman walked into the southbound lane of traffic at the intersection of Roger and Harris Streets.

No other injuries were reported.

Second accident:

An unidentified man was struck on Interstate 49 at mile marker 39 in Miller County shortly before 7:00 p.m. last night.

A pickup truck was traveling northbound when it his the man, who was in the roadway.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Both investigations are continuing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RiverValley

During the Storm

Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos

  Download NWA Weather Authority App

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss