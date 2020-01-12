Deadly crashes in Johnson and Miller County

Arkansas State Police are investigating two deadly accidents involving pedestrians in the state this weekend.

In Johnson County, 62-year-old Bobby Lynn Huffman of Clarksville was hit and killed just before 6:00 p.m.

According to a preliminary report, Huffman walked into the southbound lane of traffic at the intersection of Roger and Harris Streets.

No other injuries were reported.

Second accident:

An unidentified man was struck on Interstate 49 at mile marker 39 in Miller County shortly before 7:00 p.m. last night.

A pickup truck was traveling northbound when it his the man, who was in the roadway.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Both investigations are continuing.