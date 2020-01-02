Police investigate deadly Fort Smith motorcycle crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — At approximately 3:21 p.m., Fort Smith Police were notified of an Arkansas State Police-involved pursuit involving a male adult on a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, age and name not yet established, struck another automobile at a high rate of speed during the pursuit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

To ensure transparency, Arkansas State Police has requested the FSPD handle the investigation, and we have agreed to do so.

More information will be released when available.