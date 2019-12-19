Dean’s List reviews ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

What’s being called the final chapter in one of the most successful movie franchises of all time is coming to a close, and for the record, I don’t believe that Disney stockholders will let this sleeping giant rest.

As a life long fan, I was looking forward to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” This final visit with these old friends for one more ride and after it was over, I felt satisfied but not blown away. The same way I’ve felt with some of the past installments.

It’s a little overstuffed, especially in the first half, as director JJ Abrams tries to right the ship after 2017’s “The Last Jedi.”

The basic storyline is the continuing battle between the many incarnations of “Star Wars” evil through the years. Here represented by Kylo Ren, Adam Driver looking to crush “the rebellion,” including and especially Rey, Daisy Ridley, Poe, Oscar Isaac and Finn, John Boyega, all led by General Leia, the late Carrie Fisher, liberally used in the movie via previously shot footage.

The movie squeezes in a lot, just not a lot of anything new. There are wildly exciting light-saber battles, massive armies on the ground, in the air and on the sea, there are love stories, plenty of laughs and more than anything, a heaping helping of nostalgia of unresolved backstories, familiar characters and warm touchstones that’ll take you back to when you were a kid growing up with these movies.

That was the mission here. It’s a nice ending, just not a perfect one. But you’ll definitely leave with a smile for this Dean’s List “B.”