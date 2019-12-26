Dean’s Reviews: ‘1917’, ‘Uncut Gems’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Spies in Disguise’

CHICAGO (WGN) — Topping your consumer news for the holiday week. New movies are opening this week, and one is not only the best movie of the week but possibly the best movie of the year.

Of all of the war movies that have been made, few have focused on one of the most brutal of them all, World War One.

“1917” takes you into the trenches…literally, following two soldiers assigned to sneak across enemy lines, certain death, to deliver a message that 1,600 soldiers were about to walk into a German trap.

It’s a humanity-filled, exceptionally personal story filled with gritty realism, much the way “Saving Private Ryan” showed us an unsanitized look at World War II. Technically, It’s amazing. Ditto on the story and the performances by English actors, George Mckay and “Game Of Thrones” Dean-Charles Chapman. Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch contribute very brief cameos to this powerful must-see.

The movie that is sure to score Adam Sandler an Academy Award Nomination for Best Actor, and probably Best Picture material, “Uncut Gems.” In it, Sandler steps away from his “Man-Child Happy Gilmore” persona to play a manic, New York City loudmouth who is also a “get rich quick, scheming gambler” always up to his neck in debt trying to figure out how to avoid bookies and their collection goons … digging himself in deeper at every step.

This movie is written and directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. Great performances include Idinia Menzel, Julia Fox, Lakeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett and singer The Weeknd.

The movie is frantic and raw as is Sandler in one of his best roles ever.

One of the year’s most lovely offerings is the latest version of the Louisa May Alcott’S “Little Women,” this time starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, it’s the same warm stories of sisters, family and romance you grew up with … all of the period costumes and flowery language you remember but with a fresh, more relatable to today’s audiences’ perspective. And there’s an interesting cutting between two different time frames throughout the movie that’s a little confusing at first but winds up being a really interesting way of telling such a well-known story. It’s also interesting that love, dreams, and romance haven’t changed that much in 150 years.

