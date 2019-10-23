Debris cleanup poses safety risk for non-professionals

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — As cleanup continues in Benton County, trees and debris are being removed from property. Safety is a concern for folks removing trees themselves instead of allowing professionals to take care of the task.

David Brown lives in the Beaver Shores community, and he owns several properties that were heavily damaged by Sunday storms.

“This property here has roof damage,” Brown said as he pointed toward one of his properties across from his home. “The property next door has a tree through the garage, so the garage is totaled.”

Cars and trucks also felt Mother Nature’s wrath.

“A lot of trees on the truck,” Brown said. “[We] had both vehicles underneath the tree. We’ve got a lot of it cleared out.”

Brown called a professional tree service to clear the damage, and his insurance is covering the costs.

“These guys know what they’re doing,” Brown said. “Top of the line, I think, and insurance is agreeing to pay for it so far.”

Christian Webb is a tree service pro, and he said folks don’t want to go out with a chainsaw trying to clear the damage themselves. The cleanup process can prove to be extremely dangerous, and people can get seriously injured.

“I’ve had to apply tourniquets on people,” Webb said. “I’ve had to rescue people out of trees because they shimmied up trees. I had to rescue one guy out of a tree stand.”

Justin Mills is with the United Tree Service, and he said most insurance companies will pay for professionals to deal with cleanup so the average property owner doesn’t have to worry about risking his or her health to do it.

“Most insurance companies cover anything that’s a ‘covered area’—your porches, your driveways, your sheds, your houses, just anything that’s a ‘covered area,'” Mills said. “Unless a tree’s pretty much just laying in the yard, they’ll cover it.”

Brown said he was happy to hire a professional service to save him the time and safety risk.