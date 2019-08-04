Decatur hosts 66th Annual BBQ

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Decatur is celebrating its 66th Annual Decatur BBQ.

The festivities kicked off on Saturday with a car show and a parade ending at Veterans Park.

Attendees were treated to barbecue and performances from Kevin Upshaw and the Bellamy Brothers.

Mayor Bob Tharp says the annual event was started by Lloyd Peterson, founder of Peterson Farms.

“For the last 10 to 12 years the Chamber of Commerce has sponsored this,” said Tharp. “Of course we do it all on donations and all on people coming out here and doing free work, supporting our town.”

Tharp says the city is already looking forward to next year’s barbecue.