Dedicated email to help victims impacted by Marshallese adoptions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas has an exclusive email that is for people affected by the arrest of Paul Petersen and his connection with the adoption of Marshall children.

Duane Kees, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement Friday, Oct. 11.

The direct link is www.justice.gov/wdar .

Anyone who is involved with adoption proceedings is encouraged to send an email with any questions and concerns.

The identities of those who participate or ask for information will be kept confidential.