FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man accused of two different murders will next appear in court next year.

Dekota Harvey was in court this morning for a hearing. His next court appearance was set for February 14, 2020.

Harvey is accused of shooting two women in Fayetteville, killing one. Harvey is also accused of killing his cellmate in August.

Harvey is being held in the Washington County Jail with no bond.