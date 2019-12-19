Breaking News
Majority of House votes to impeach President Donald J. Trump
Live Now
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

Democratic Party of Arkansas responds to impeachment vote

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas issued a press release on Wednesday in response to the House of Representative vote to impeach President Trump on a charge of abuse of power.

Read the statement from Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray below:

“The U.S. House of Representatives found evidence to move forward with an indictment of President Trump, with a trial to follow in the U.S. Senate. Any partisan labels aside, failure to follow the U.S. Constitution is an indictable offense that merits a public hearing, as well as a right to a trial in the Senate. If there has been any form of abuse of power or obstruction it is a direct violation of the Constitution and must be addressed.”

Michael John Gray

Trump is only the third American president to face a formal charge of impeachment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss