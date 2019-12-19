Democratic Party of Arkansas responds to impeachment vote

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas issued a press release on Wednesday in response to the House of Representative vote to impeach President Trump on a charge of abuse of power.

Read the statement from Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray below:

“The U.S. House of Representatives found evidence to move forward with an indictment of President Trump, with a trial to follow in the U.S. Senate. Any partisan labels aside, failure to follow the U.S. Constitution is an indictable offense that merits a public hearing, as well as a right to a trial in the Senate. If there has been any form of abuse of power or obstruction it is a direct violation of the Constitution and must be addressed.” Michael John Gray

Trump is only the third American president to face a formal charge of impeachment.