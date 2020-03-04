Democratic Party watches primary results in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A lively crowd showed up at Farrell’s in Fayetteville on Tuesday for a Democratic watch party.

All the different campaigns were represented at the party, as well as some local Democratic candidates.

We spoke with some voters on their thoughts of the preliminary numbers on Super Tuesday.

“I was originally a Pete supporter. I think Biden is our best option to win the election,” said voter Melinda Jones.

It was a disappointing night for Senator Elizabeth Warren, who’s projected to lose her home state of Massachusetts.