Denali Water Solutions finishes water clean-up project

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A long-awaited water clean up project has been completed.

Last night, Denali Water Solutions completed its yearly lagoon clean-out.

On Wednesday, the company began emptying a lagoon that holds natural waste created from the different processing plants in Fort Smith.

The around-the-clock process composts the waste into organic fertilizer.

The clean-out is typically done in the winter months to lessen any odors.

Karen Santos with The City of Fort Smith said no complaints have been made and the process has been successful.