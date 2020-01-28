Dentist office reopens after arson

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KFTA) — River Dental was vandalized last September.

Police said the suspect is Jimmy Morrell.

He told police he did it after being denied dental care because of a health concern.

Morrell threw a cinderblock through the window, covered the place in lighter fluid, and lit a pillowcase on fire.

River Dental’s Regional Manager Christy Kenaga said the business closed for four months and it’s been challenging to get it back up and running.

“I guess the positive side of this is they get a beautiful new office so they’re very excited and proud of it to be able to welcome our patients here again,” Kenaga said.

Morell has a court date set for February 21 in Washington County Court.