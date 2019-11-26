Dept. of Health keeping track of those infected with mumps

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is working closely with the Department of Health to reach any students or faculty who may have come in contact with someone infected with the mumps. Time is of the essence with school closing Wednesday for the holiday season and many students traveling or visiting family during the time off.

The university has experienced 9 cases of mumps so far this fall. The school has identified about 300 students as under-vaccinated. About another 100 had no vaccination at all because of medical, religious or philosophical exemptions.

Any student who does not have the recommended 2 MMR vaccinations will have to be excluded from class and class activities for up to 26 days or until the virus clears up. The Arkansas Department of Health spokeperson says mumps is very contagious and can spread by coughing, sneezing, and saliva. The best way to protect yourself from the mumps is to get the proper vaccination and to practice effective respiratory hygiene.

The health department is keeping track of anyone who may have the virus. “Who they have been around whether they have traveled, have they gone to work or to class those kinds of things of try and understand, who would be at risk for the transmission of mumps, said “Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Dept. of Health.

Those people will be contacted and given the information needed to protect themselves from getting the virus.

According to the Pat Walker Health Center, about two to three students are currently infected. They have isolated themselves until they are clear of the virus.