Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFTA) — Investigators with the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a “suspicious death” at a 102 Gin St. in Gans, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.
A 52-year-old man was found dead outside the residence, Lane said. He said the man wasn’t healthy.
Deputies were initially dispatched about 5 p.m. to the address for a domestic disturbance, Lane explained.
Lane said deputies are working to obtain a search warrant to go inside the residence. They will be assisted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.
